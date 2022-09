Anderson caught five of eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.

Anderson got wide open for a 75-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter, fueling his team-leading receiving day. That play tied for Anderson's longest gain as a Panther, and Sunday marked his first game with 100-plus yards since Week 5 of the 2020 campaign. As Carolina's most-targeted player as well, Anderson is off to a nice start with new quarterback Baker Mayfield.