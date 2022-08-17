Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Anderson is not practicing due to a quadriceps injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

Anderson only has a handful of days to recover before Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, seemingly making him an unlikely candidate to suit up for that contest. The severity of the veteran wideout's injury remains undisclosed, but as long as Anderson remains away from the practice field, Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins will stand to benefit from increased first-team reps.