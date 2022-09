Anderson caught three of five targets for 32 yards but lost a fumble in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.

Anderson coughed the ball up after making a reception early in the first quarter, leading to a Giants field goal. After scoring a long touchdown in Week 1, Anderson made a costly mistake in another narrow defeat Sunday. Next up for him is a stretch of three straight home games, starting with a matchup against a talented Saints secondary next weekend.