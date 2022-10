Anderson caught one of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

Anderson's lone reception was Carolina's longest offensive play of the game, but it was another frustrating performance from the team's passing attack. Furthermore, with Baker Mayfield (ankle) being injured Sunday, the Panthers may be forced to start P.J. Walker in Week 6 versus the Rams, which could cap Anderson's upside even more.