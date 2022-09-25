Anderson caught one of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.

Anderson trailed only DJ Moore in targets, but both of Carolina's starting receivers finished with merely one catch. While Laviska Shenault injected some life with a 67-yard touchdown, the Panthers' passing game has underwhelmed through the first three weeks, with Anderson's production suffering as quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled again Sunday. The wideout will hope for a bounce-back showing in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.