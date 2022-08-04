Anderson has done well improving his grasp of the Panthers offense during training camp, according to coach Matt Rhule, Augusta Stone of the team's official site reports.

Anderson has been acclimating to new quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is competing with Sam Darnold for Carolina's starting job, as well as new coordinator Ben McAdoo. Along with flashing speed for Mayfield downfield, the wideout's growing knowledge of McAdoo's scheme has drawn praise early on. Coming off a down season of just 53 catches on 110 targets for 519 yards and five scores in 17 games, Anderson will hope to bounce back this season with the help of some new faces around him.