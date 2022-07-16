Anderson could benefit from new quarterback Baker Mayfield's effectiveness on deep passes, Joseph Person of The Atlantic reports.

Anderson had mixed responses regarding Carolina's reported interest in Mayfield over the offseason, but with the Panthers acquiring the signal-caller recently, the pair will now actually work together. Although Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold to be named the team's starter, Anderson should be a prominent target for both signal-callers. After merely 53 catches on 110 targets with Darnold last term, Anderson will hope to improve that connection while building a rapport with Mayfield as all parties strive to rebound from underwhelming 2021 campaigns.