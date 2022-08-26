Anderson (quad/hip) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Bills, but he did go through a pregame workout on the field, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Anderson is set to finish the preseason without any appearances but at least appears on track for Week 1 against the Browns. He's presumably getting another shot as Carolina's No. 2 receiver, though the team may not be as patient as it was last season if Anderson continues to struggle. He's never done especially well with Sam Darnold, who recently lost the team's QB battle to Baker Mayfield.