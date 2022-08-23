Anderson (hip/quad) is "ramping back up" after missing practice last week, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.
The wideout made a brief appearance in Carolina's first preseason game and missed the second. Even if he misses the preseason finale, Anderson should have time to get ready for Week 1.
