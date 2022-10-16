Anderson was sent off the field by coach Steve Wilks during Sunday's game against the Rams, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

The report indicates that the wideout -- who wasn't targeted Sunday -- had openly exhibited his frustrations during the contest prior to being sent to the locker room by Wilks. Per David Newton of ESPN, there was already speculation that Anderson was a player the Panthers might consider trading and given Sunday's events, it remains to be seen what his status will be ahead of next weekend's game against the Buccaneers.