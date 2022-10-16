Anderson (illness) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tacked on to the Panthers' injury report Friday as a non-participant due to an illness, Anderson is feeling well enough to be available to the team Week 6. It's unclear if he'll be impacted in any way, but he nonetheless will be one of P.J. Walker's top targets with Baker Mayfield (ankle) sidelined. While Anderson has hauled in just 13 of 27 targets through five games, he's averaging 15.8 yards per catch, which is good for a tie for 12th in the NFL this season.