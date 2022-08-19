Anderson (quadriceps) isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in New England, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Anderson didn't catch his only target while playing five offensive snaps in Carolina's exhibition opener at Washington. Since then, he's come down with a quadriceps injury, which will keep him on the sideline Friday. Anderson will be joined by DJ Moore (shoulder) and Terrace Marshall (hamstring), leaving Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra and Shi Smith, among others, as the team's top available wide receivers.