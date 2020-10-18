Anderson caught four of his five targets for 77 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.

Anderson was out-targeted by DJ Moore for the first time since Week 2 -- and by a wide margin -- as the Maryland product more than doubled Anderson's target share against the Bears. Despite the discrepancy in targets, Moore only ended up one notch higher in the catches department than did Anderson, with 16 more receiving yards. Anderson still has exceeded 75 receiving yards in every game but one during his debut season with the Panthers, heading into a Week 7 matchup against a Saints defense that surrendered 264 passing yards and four passing TDs in its last time out Oct. 12 against the Chargers.