Anderson tallied six catches on eight targets for 115 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 against the Raiders.

Anderson racked up just one target fewer than D.J. Moore, surprising volume for the deep threat. However, the majority of his production came on a 75-yard deep touchdown reception halfway through the fourth quarter. Anderson showed immediate chemistry with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, which should bode well for him remaining involved in the offense. He and the Panthers will draw a stiff test in Week 2 as they take on the Buccaneers.