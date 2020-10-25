Anderson secured six of eight targets for 74 yards in the Panthers' 27-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Anderson tied Curtis Samuel for the team lead in receptions, checked in second in receiving yards, and set the pace in targets. His chemistry with fellow new arrival Teddy Bridgewater has been excellent from the start, and Anderson has now posted at least Sunday's reception and receiving yardage tallies in five of seven games. The veteran speedster will look to keep the momentum going against the vulnerable Falcons secondary in a Thursday night Week 8 matchup.