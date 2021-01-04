Anderson caught three of seven targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Saints.

Anderson made a splash with his 31-yard long gain but managed just nine yards between his other two grabs. He was lost in the shuffle a bit in this one as DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel had big games, but he finishes the season with new career highs of 95 receptions and 1,096 yards to go along with three touchdowns. Anderson should maintain a large role next season -- especially if Samuel leaves in free agency -- and will look to improve upon his first campaign with the Panthers.