Anderson caught five of six targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.

Anderson finished second on the team in targets, catches and yards but was unable to break off any of his typical long gains. Still, he came away with a respectable stat line in a difficult matchup and is still averaging 92.7 yards per game in three contests with his new team. Anderson will look to add to his impressive numbers next Sunday against the Cardinals.