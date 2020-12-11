Anderson could see even more work than usual in Sunday's game against the Broncos, as teammate DJ Moore remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN's David Newton reports.

With Moore and Christian McCaffrey (thigh/shoulder) both expected to sit out, the Panthers are left with Anderson, Curtis Samuel and RB Mike Davis as their top receiving threats. Anderson has already been a steady part of the offense all season, but he reached double-digit targets in just one of his last seven games before a Week 13 bye, averaging 5.6 catches for 60.4 yards in that stretch. Moore's absence increases Anderson's target projection, but there might be a trade off in terms of defensive attention.