Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.
Anderson was spotted wearing a red no-contact jersey at the start of the session, and after logging no reps whatsoever, he was listed with the groin issue on the Panthers' first Week 17 injury report. The fifth year of his career has been one of personal bests in terms of catches (92) and receiving yards (1,056), but Anderson only has three touchdowns on 129 targets. Anderson's status is now in question for Sunday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Robby Anderson: Wearing non-contact jersey•
-
Panthers' Robby Anderson: Tallies third touchdown•
-
Panthers' Robby Anderson: Limited to two catches in loss•
-
Panthers' Robby Anderson: Posts 84 yards against Denver•
-
Panthers' Robby Anderson: Could see extra targets•
-
Panthers' Robby Anderson: Just short of century mark in loss•