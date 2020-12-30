Anderson (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.
Anderson was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey at the start of the session, and after logging no reps whatsoever, a groin injury was the reason for his lack of activity. The fifth year of his career has been one of personal bests in catches (92) and receiving yards (1,056), but he only has three touchdowns on 129 targets. Now, it remains to be seen if he'll see another pass from Teddy Bridgewater this season.
