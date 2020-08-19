Anderson's speed has helped him consistently get separation while running routes in training camp, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Anderson's addition to Carolina's offense this spring only bolstered an already-shifty receiving corps that included D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, not to mention tailback Christian McCaffrey. In his first couple practices, Anderson has reportedly been open often due to his agility, a premium component new coordinator Joe Brady and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will hope to capitalize on. In fact, with a few nice touchdowns noted from his early camp outings, it appears Bridgewater and Anderson have already developed a decent rapport.