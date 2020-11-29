Anderson secured four of seven targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 28-27 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Anderson displayed his impressive wheels on his 41-yard score in the second quarter, turning a crossing pattern into his second touchdown of the campaign. The 27-year-old paced the Panthers in receiving yardage on the afternoon, with his tally qualifying as his highest since a 112-yard effort versus the Falcons back in Week 5. Anderson will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 14 home matchup against the Broncos following the Week 13 bye.
