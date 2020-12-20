Anderson brought in two of five targets for 21 yards in the Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Packers on Saturday night. He also netted minus-1 yard on his sole rush.

Anderson unexpectedly slumped to a season-low reception total while also tying his low-water mark in receiving yardage and targets in the eight-point loss. The speedster was consistently contained by the Packers' coverage-savvy secondary, which resulted in a particularly untimely dud for fantasy managers who've been benefiting from his strong production the majority of the season. Anderson will look to atone in a Week 16 battle against Washington on Sunday, Dec. 27, but that also presents as a difficult matchup when considering the Football Team enters its Week 15 contest allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game (206.3).