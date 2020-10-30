Anderson brought in five of eight targets for 48 yards in the Panthers' 25-17 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

The speedy Anderson continued to serve as Teddy Bridgewater's favorite target, as the eight looks he logged were a team high. However, outside of a 27-yard grab, the Falcons secondary did a good job keeping Anderson in front of them, surrendering just 21 yards to him on his other four catches. The overall yardage tally was the lowest for Anderson on the season, so he'll look to bounce back in what should be a high-scoring Week 9 affair versus the Chiefs on the road Sunday, Nov. 8.