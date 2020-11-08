Anderson brought in nine of 13 targets for 63 yards in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Anderson saw his usual hefty workload in the Panthers passing game, one that saw him draw a team- and season-high number of targets. The fifth-year pro also tied his season best for receptions, further cementing his status as Teddy Bridgewater's top target in a game that marked the return of Christian McCaffrey (ribs) to action. In Week 10, Anderson will look to put together another productive performance at the expense of a Buccaneers team he posted 109 yards on nine receptions against back in Week 2.