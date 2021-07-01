Anderson has spoken positively of quarterback Sam Darnold's transition to the Panthers, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Anderson is reunited with Darnold this season after the pair played together on the Jets in the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Those were Darnold's first two years in the NFL and coincided with Anderson leading New York in receiving over that span. The wideout has taken note of Darnold's fresh demeanor away from the bright, big-city spotlight this offseason, and believes the signal-caller will have an easier time learning Carolina's playbook. If all goes well, a more comfortable Darnold could help he and Anderson pick up where they left off and build upon Anderson's success in 2020, when he finished with career highs in catches (95), targets (136) and receiving yards (1,096) in his first season as a Panther.