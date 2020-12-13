Anderson reeled in eight of 12 targets for 84 yards during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

Anderson and Curtis Samuel (nine targets) served as the clear go-to options for Teddy Bridgewater, as DJ Moore (ankle) remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's tilt. Regardless of Moore's presence in the lineup, Anderson has been consistently posting viable fantasy numbers in 2020, surpassing his previous career high in receiving yards (941) by virtue of his Week 14 performance. A total of just two touchdowns has kept Anderson from the elite tier of the position, but a constant workload of 8.8 targets per game has helped him ascend into a Pro-Bowl candidate nonetheless. An upcoming matchup against Jaire Alexander and the Packers poses a challenge, with the Packers surrendering the second-fewest WR receptions on the 2020 campaign.