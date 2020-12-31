Robinson (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson went down as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, though he was present for the session and sported a no-contact jersey while he worked out. According to Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site, Anderson ditched the jersey for the portion of Thursday's session that was open to the media, and his listing as a full participant on the official report implies he did in fact take contact in some capacity. With that, Anderson looks like he'll enter Sunday's season finale against the Saints without any restrictions.
