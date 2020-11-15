Anderson brought in four of six targets for 21 yards in the Panthers' 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Anderson was in the familiar position of serving as one of the Panthers' leaders in targets, checking in second only to DJ Moore in that category for the afternoon. However, unlike most every other game this season, Anderson couldn't shake free for any appreciable gains, leading to his lowest yardage tally of the campaign. The veteran Temple product will look to put the underwhelming performance behind him when the Panthers tangle with the Lions in a favorable Week 11 matchup.