Anderson caught eight of his 13 targets for 112 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 win against the Falcons.

Though D.J. Moore was the lone Panthers wideout to corral a Teddy Bridgewater TD pass on the day, Anderson out-targeted Moore for a third consecutive contest, providing the Temple product with a 47-37 edge in that department this season. With plentiful opportunities, Anderson has produced for his former college coach Matt Rhule, as he now sits just 11 receiving yards shy of the 500-yard threshold with 11 games remaining on the regular-season slate. Anderson has only one TD on the season, but otherwise, he remains one of the breakout fantasy stars of 2020 heading into a Week 6 matchup against Chicago's top-10 pass defense.