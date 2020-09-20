Anderson secured nine of 10 targets for 109 yards in the Panthers' 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Anderson was able to clear the century mark in receiving yardage for the second time in as many games in a Panthers uniform, once again displaying excellent chemistry with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater while pacing all pass catchers in receptions. The speedster did fumble early in the third quarter after a seven-yard catch, but Carolina got the ball right back on a Donte Jackson interception a play later. Anderson now has an elite 83.3 percent catch rate on his first 18 targets of the campaign, giving him no shortage of fantasy value and momentum heading into a Week 3 road inter-conference matchup against the Chargers.