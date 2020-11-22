Anderson brought in seven of nine targets for 46 yards in the Panthers' 20-0 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Anderson was back to his usual high-volume target share a week after he produced a season-low 21 yards on six looks in a Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers. While he still lagged considerably behind fellow wideouts DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel in yardage, Anderson did compile his third-highest reception total of the campaign. Anderson's solid Week 11 chemistry with spot starter P.J. Walker notwithstanding, Anderson's fantasy ceiling likely is higher if Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is able to return for a Week 12 road battle against the Vikings.