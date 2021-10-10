Anderson caught two of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Eagles.

Anderson had a 25-yard gain on Carolina's last offensive drive, but he then saw quarterback Sam Darnold intercepted while targeting him on the next play. Overall, it proved too little, too late for Anderson, who has disappointed to start this season. Through five games, he's averaging just over 35 yards per contest and boasts merely 12 catches and one touchdown. Although it'd be surprising if Anderson -- who led the Panthers with 95 receptions for 1,096 yards last season -- didn't breakthrough before long, his very slow start dampens his outlook in Week 6 versus the Vikings.