Anderson recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against Washington.

Despite plenty of opportunity, Anderson turned in an inefficient performance by averaging only 3.9 yards per target. He did manage to tally his third touchdown of the season on a 14-yard reception late in the second quarter -- also his longest reception of the day. After this disappointing performance, Anderson will look to cap off his career-best season with a strong effort in Week 17 against the Saints.