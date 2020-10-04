Anderson hauled in eight of 11 targets for 99 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Cardinals.
Anderson continues to produce like a Pro Bowl receiver for his former college coach Matt Rhule, as the Temple product has already accumulated 28 receptions for 377 yards and a touchdown through the first quarter of Carolina's regular-season slate. The argument can be made that he is the top WR option (if not co-WR1) for the new-look Panthers, as Anderson has out-targeted D.J. Moore 34-32 through four weeks. It's all systems go for Anderson heading into Week 5, as he faces a Falcons defense that is currently dealing with injuries to Keanu Neal (hamstring), Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Darqueze Dennard (hamstring).
