Anderson is wearing a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Anderson handled his usual snap share during last weekend's win over Washington, in which he secured seven of 10 targets for 39 yards and a score. It's possible that the veteran wideout is simply receiving a day of rest. In any case, Wednesday's official practice report will reveal whether Anderson is dealing with any sort of injury.

