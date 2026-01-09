Hunt (biceps) was activated from injured reserve Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hunt will man his customary starting spot at right guard, which could provide a substantial boost to the effectiveness of Carolina's offensive line. After making the Pro Bowl in 2024, Hunt had been sidelined since Week 2 of the 2025 season by a torn biceps.