Panthers' Robert Hunt: Could return Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt (biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Hunt would need to be activated from injured reserve Saturday in order to be available to play in Sunday's home contest. Austin Corbett would continue to start at right guard if Hunt remains on IR.
