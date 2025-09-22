Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Hunt could miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn biceps, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old guard was expected to miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve following the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. However, Canales comments Monday suggest Hunt could be sidelined for the remainder of Carolina's 2025 campaign. Expect Chandler Zavala to continue starting as the Panthers' top right guard while Hunt remains out.