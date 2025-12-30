Hunt (biceps) was estimated to be a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hunt was a limited participant throughout Week 17 and ended up unable to play in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. The upgrade to full participation to start Week 18 bodes well for the offensive guard, and his status for Saturday's divisional clash with the Buccaneers will likely depend on his participation level in the Panthers' next two practices. If Hunt is unable to return from injured reserve for the contest, expect Austin Corbett to continue to start at right guard.