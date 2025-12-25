Hunt (biceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hunt is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn biceps that he suffered in Week 2 against the Cardinals. He was limited in his first practice since September, and he would likely have to log consecutive limited practices before being cleared to return. Sunday's game against the Seahawks may be too soon for him to return, so Week 18 against the Buccaneers would be his next chance to play if he's ruled out for Week 17.