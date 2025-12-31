Hunt (biceps) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Hunt remains on IR, where he has been since tearing his biceps in mid-September. The veteran offensive lineman had his practice window opened Dec. 24 and was able to log a trio of limited practices last week, but he ultimately wasn't activated ahead of Sunday's loss to Seattle. Hunt was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough this week, and with a full padded practice under his belt Wednesday, he seems to be trending toward a return Saturday versus Tampa Bay for a game with major playoff implications.