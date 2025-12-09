Head coach Dave Canales said Monday that the Panthers won't open Hunt's (biceps) 21-day practice window this week, but there is optimism that the sixth-year offensive lineman will return before the end of the 2025 season, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hunt was placed on injured reserve in mid-September after he tore his biceps during the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. He hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to practice, but there's a chance that the 2020 second-rounder could be activated off injured reserve before the end of the season. Jake Curhan will remain as Carolina's starting right guard for this Sunday's NFC South tilt against the Saints.