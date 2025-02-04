Hunt (knee) participated in the dodgeball and tug-of-war events at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hunt missed the final game of the 2024 regular season due to a knee injury, but he was able to progress enough in his recovery to take part in the Pro Bowl Games as an alternate selection. He signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Panthers in March 2024 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Dolphins, and he started in all 16 games he played in during the 2024 regular season.