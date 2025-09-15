Hunt was placed on injured reserve Monday after tearing his biceps in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hunt will have surgery to repair the torn biceps, meaning he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The second-year Panther is coming off his best season as a pro, receiving his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024. Chandler Zavala is next in line to start at right guard for the Panthers in a Week 3 matchup against the Falcons.