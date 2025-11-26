The Panthers signed Rochell off the Cowboys' practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rochell joined the Cowboys in mid-June and primarily spent time on the team's practice squad, but he's since found a new home with the Panthers. The 27-year-old corner appeared in two games for the Cowboys this season, recording one total tackle across 16 special-teams snaps. Now in Carolina, he's expected to help fill the void of Corey Thornton (lower leg, IR) while also contributing on special teams.