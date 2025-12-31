Panthers' Robert Rochell: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rochell (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old corner from Central Arkansas opened the Panthers' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after sustaining a concussion in the Week 17 loss to the Seahawks. Rochell needs to clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers, a contest that could decide the winner of the NFC South. If he's sidelined in Week 18, expect Akayleb Evans to operate as one of the Panthers' top reserve cornerbacks.
More News
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Past ankle issue•
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Questionable to return•
-
Panthers' Robert Rochell: Headed to Carolina•
-
Cowboys' Robert Rochell: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Cowboys' Robert Rochell: Not returning Saturday•