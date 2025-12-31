Rochell (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old corner from Central Arkansas opened the Panthers' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after sustaining a concussion in the Week 17 loss to the Seahawks. Rochell needs to clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers, a contest that could decide the winner of the NFC South. If he's sidelined in Week 18, expect Akayleb Evans to operate as one of the Panthers' top reserve cornerbacks.