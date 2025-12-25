Rochell (ankle) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Rochell sustained an ankle injury during the Panthers' Week 16 win over the Buccaneers. The injury prevented him from returning to the game, but his lack of a designation for Wednesday's practice puts him on track to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. The fifth-year corner has served solely on special teams and has logged four tackles (two solo) over the Panthers' last three games.