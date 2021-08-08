Smith is behind Chuba Hubbard and Reggie Bonnafon in the competition to serve as the Panthers' second-string running back, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Smith was promoted to Carolina's backup over the course of his rookie campaign, when neither superstar Christian McCaffrey nor Bonnafon played more than three games. With both them back healthy, however, along with the offseason addition of fourth-rounder Chuba Hubbard, Smith now finds himself further down the depth chart. Of course, Smith will have a chance to improve his standing during the preseason, so the Panthers' backfield situation should be one to watch in the coming weeks.